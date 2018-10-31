Quantcast

 

WWE Advertising Hulk Hogan For Crown Jewel

October 31, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Hulk Hogan WWE

Earlier this month, Hulk Hogan gave an interview and said that he’d be going to Saudi Arabia with WWE. There were discussions of Hogan going to the Greatest Royal Rumble last April before the idea was dropped. Pwinsider.com reports that WWE’s events page for the Crown Jewel PPV is currently listing Hulk Hogan among the talents appearing at Crown Jewel.

Larry Csonka
