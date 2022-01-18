wrestling / News
WWE News: Alexa Bliss Has More Therapy On Raw, New Veer Vignette, Miz & Maryse Attack Edge & Beth Phoenix
January 18, 2022 | Posted by
– Alexa Bliss’ therapy sessions continued on tonight’s episode of WWE Raw. You can see a clip from the segment below, which sees Bliss still stuck on Lilly:
– WWE posted a new “coming soon” vignette for Veer, as you can see below:
– Miz and Maryse laid a trap for Edge and Beth Phoenix on the show, which led to Phoenix being laid out by Maryse:
