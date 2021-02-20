WWE Announces Full Day of Programming for Elimination Chamber 2021

– WWE.com has announced a full slate of programming for Elimination Chamber 2021 on Sunday. This will include streams of the Best of the Elimination Chamber Matches, a special Sunday edition of The Bump, the Kickoff Show, and a Watch Along Special.

The WWE Elimination Chamber 2021 event will start on Sunday at 7:00 pm EST on the WWE Network. You can check out the full announcement below:

WWE’s The Bump, Kickoff Show, Watch Along and more slated for Elimination Chamber Sunday

Get set for Elimination Chamber with a loaded Sunday slate of WWE programming.

Best of the Elimination Chamber Matches

Watch thrilling Elimination Chamber Matches, featuring Edge, Drew McIntyre, Sasha Banks and more putting their bodies on the line in this collection of the greatest Elimination Chamber Matches, beginning at 9 a.m. ET/6 a.m. PT on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.

“La Previa” Spanish Elimination Chamber pre-show

At 1:30 p.m. ET/10:30 p.m. PT, tune in for a special edition of the Spanish pre-show “La Previa,” as it broadcasts on WWE Network and across WWE social platforms including WWE YouTube, WWE Español Facebook, WWE Español Twitter, and WWE and WWE Español Instagram.

Ultimate Elimination Chamber

Join Matt Camp, Ryan Pappolla and Sam Roberts as they construct, assemble and fantasy book their Ultimate Elimination Chamber Women’s and Men’s Matches. Find out if your favorite WWE Superstars make the Ultimate cut. Don’t miss Ultimate Elimination Chamber at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT on WWE Network, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.

A special Elimination Chamber edition of WWE’s The Bump

The crew of WWE’s The Bump takes over at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT on WWE Network, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram Live and Twitch as United States Champion Bobby Lashley, one half of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Shayna Baszler, The Riott Squad and Cesaro lend their voices to help preview all the night’s action coming to the WWE ThunderDome.

Elimination Chamber Kickoff Show

The Elimination Chamber Kickoff Show begins at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT on WWE Network and WWE social platforms, including TikTok, and will provide expert analysis ahead of the night’s career-altering matches to come. Join our panelists for a deep dive into all the Elimination Chamber action.

WWE Watch Along

The best second-screen experience in sports-entertainment returns, as WWE Watch Along features a star-studded cast of Superstars alongside the pay-per-view event. Intercontinental Champion Big E, Wade Barrett, Booker T, Elias, Victoria, John Morrison, Raquel & Dakota, Kayla Braxton and the cast of WWE’s The Bump, announcer Cody Decker, Youtuber Denise Salcedo and more will help break down the play-by-play from Elimination Chamber. Join the world’s best viewing party across WWE social platforms beginning at 7 p.m. ET/ 4 p.m. PT on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.

Catch it all and don’t miss WWE Elimination Chamber on the award-winning WWE Network, streaming Sunday at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.