– WWE announced that Intercontinental Championship Week will kick off on Sept. 1 to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the title.

Sunday, Sept. 1

WWE Playback with Shawn Michaels, Jeff Jarrett & Road Dogg

Join WWE Hall of Famers Shawn Michaels, Jeff Jarrett and Road Dogg as they relive Double J’s Intercontinental Championship defense against The Heartbreak Kid at WWE In Your House 2, a bout that kick-started Michaels’ third reign with the coveted title and signaled the end of the partnership between Jarrett and his then-Roadie.

20 matches that define the Intercontinental Title marathon event on WWE Network

Former Intercontinental Champion Zack Ryder hosts a look back at 20 matches that define what the Intercontinental Title stands for, and the title bouts feature such memorable champions as Seth Rollins, The Rock and Randy Orton. The marathon begins streaming exclusively on WWE Network at 1 p.m. ET.

Monday, Sept. 2

WWE Top 10: Emotional Intercontinental Title victories

From Ricky Steamboat’s landmark victory over “Macho Man” Randy Savage at WrestleMania III to Zack Ryder’s dream-come-true Show of Shows win 29 years later, capturing the Intercontinental Championship has a habit of bringing emotions to the surface for any Superstar. WWE Top 10 ranks the most heart-wrenching wins in the title’s history.

Tuesday, Sept. 3

The Intercontinental Championship: By the Numbers

Go inside the unique history of the Intercontinental Title like never before with this video highlighting the stats that make this championship one of the most sought-after prizes in sports-entertainment.

Wednesday, Sept. 4

WWE Pop Question: Intercontinental Title edition

WWE Pop Question asks the Superstars of today who they feel is the greatest Intercontinental Champion of all time … and some of their answers will surprise you.

The 8 most underrated Intercontinental Champions

Which bearers of the Intercontinental Title never got their rightful place in the spotlight? Which workhorses rarely come up in discussions about the greatest Intercontinental Champions of all time? WWE.com gives eight unsung Intercontinental Champions the recognition they deserve.

Thursday, Sept. 5

Intercontinental Championship 40th anniversary roundtable with Randy Orton, Christian and The Miz

Cathy Kelley sits down with The Viper, Captain Charisma and The A-Lister to recap their own personal history with the Intercontinental Championship, their most memorable rivalries and matches involving the coveted prize and the title’s place in the annals of sports-entertainment. The roundtable begins streaming on WWE’s official Facebook, Twitter and YouTube channels at noon ET.

Friday, Sept. 6

20 matches that define the Intercontinental Title marathon event digital replay

If you missed WWE Network’s marathon of the 20 matches that defined the Intercontinental Title, catch the replay on WWE’s digital and social media platforms. The stream begins on WWE’s official Facebook, Twitter and YouTube channels at noon ET.

Saturday, Sept. 7

Editors’ Choice: 10 Superstars who will be Intercontinental Champion

Intercontinental Championship 40th Anniversary Week concludes with a look ahead to the future, as the WWE.com editorial staff predicts which competitors from WWE, NXT, NXT UK and 205 Live are destined to join the legendary Superstars to hold the prestigious title.