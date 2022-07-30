WWE Announces SummerSlam 2022 Programming Lineup

– WWE.com announced this full programming lineup ahead of today’s WWE SummerSlam 2022 event, including a preview edition of The Bump, the SummerSlam Kickoff, and more:

WWE’s The Bump, Kickoff Show and more slated for SummerSlam Saturday

Get set for SummerSlam with a loaded Saturday slate of WWE programming.

Best of SummerSlam

Things heat up in a hurry with a thrilling collection of the greatest matches from The Biggest Event of the Summer, beginning at 8 a.m. ET/5 a.m. PT on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and TikTok.

Ultimate SummerSlam 2: Summer of Stipulations

Ultimate SummerSlam 2 features Matt Camp, Sam Roberts, Ryan Pappolla and Kazeem Famuyide crafting eight matches, all with different classic SummerSlam stipulations attached. Don’t miss Ultimate SummerSlam 2: Summer of Stipulations at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT on Peacock, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.

SummerSlam edition of WWE’s The Bump

WWE’s The Bump begins live at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT on Peacock, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram Live and Twitch as Kayla Braxton, Matt Camp and Ryan Pappolla break down all things SummerSlam. Watch as special guests Logan Paul, United States Champion Bobby Lashley and Greg Miller of “This is Awesome” share their thoughts en route to all the highly anticipated showdowns at The Biggest Event of the Summer.

“La Previa” Spanish SummerSlam pre-show

At 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT, tune in for a special edition of the Spanish pre-show “La Previa,” available on Peacock and across WWE social platforms, including WWE YouTube, WWE Español Facebook, WWE Español Twitter, and WWE and WWE Español Instagram.

SummerSlam Kickoff

The SummerSlam Kickoff, featuring expert analysis ahead of the night’s action to come, begins at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on Peacock and WWE social platforms.

Catch it all, and don’t miss SummerSlam, streaming live Saturday at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, exclusively on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else!