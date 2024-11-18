WWE Announces Venue For First RAW on Netflix

WWE has announced the location for the first RAW on Netflix, which will start airing there on January 6. The episode will take place at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles. Tickets go on sale Friday at 1 PM ET. Those advertised include John Cena, Roman Reigns, Bianca Belair and Cody Rhodes. Cena has already said that he would be at the episode.

BREAKING: #WWERaw’s @netflix premiere will emanate from L.A.’s @IntuitDome on Jan. 6 and @trvisXX

will be there LIVE! Tickets on sale this Friday at 1pm ET / 10am PT via @Ticketmaster. pic.twitter.com/2rNXJ0IV44 — WWE (@WWE) November 18, 2024