WWE Announces Venue For First RAW on Netflix

November 18, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Raw Netflix - January 2025, Triple H, WWE Jake Paul Mike Tyson Netflix Image Credit: WWE, Netflix

WWE has announced the location for the first RAW on Netflix, which will start airing there on January 6. The episode will take place at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles. Tickets go on sale Friday at 1 PM ET. Those advertised include John Cena, Roman Reigns, Bianca Belair and Cody Rhodes. Cena has already said that he would be at the episode.

