WWE Announcing Fourth Quarter, Full 2019 Financial Results Next Month
– WWE has set the date for their fourth quarter and full 2019 financial results, and it’s coming early next month. The company announced that the results will be reported on February 6th before the stock market opening with Vince McMahon, George Barrios and Michelle Wilson the traditional conference call.
STAMFORD, Conn.—-WWE (NYSE: WWE) announced that it will report its fourth quarter and full year 2019 results on Thursday, February 6, 2020 before the opening of the market. The Company’s Chairman & CEO, Vincent K. McMahon, and Co-Presidents, George A. Barrios and Michelle D. Wilson, will host a conference call beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results.
All interested parties are welcome to listen to a live web cast that will be hosted through the Company’s web site at corporate.wwe.com/investors. Participants can access the conference call by dialing 855-200-4993 (toll free) or 323-794-2092 from outside the U.S. (conference ID for both lines: 1391766). Please reserve a line approximately 10 minutes prior to the start time of the conference call.
The earnings presentation referenced during the call will be made available on February 6, 2020 at corporate.wwe.com/investors. A replay of the call will be available approximately two hours after the conference call concludes, and can be accessed on the Company’s web site.
