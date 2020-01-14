wrestling / News

WWE Applies for Trademarks for Brock Lesnar, Paul Heyman, Bobby Lashley, and More

January 14, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
PWInsider reports that WWE applied for a group of trademarks on January 9. Those included the following Superstar names:

Brock Lesnar
Paul Heyman
Bobby Lashley
Mojo Rawley
AOP
Lio Rush
The Usos
Kayden Carter

Per the report, WWE previously applied for the Lesnar trademark in 2003, but it was cancelled in 2010. The company attempted to apply for the trademark again in 2016, but it apparently abandoned in that same year.

For Paul Heyman, World Wrestling Entertainment applied for that trademark in 2013, but it was later abandoned in 2014. Additionally, there were previous trademark applications made for Bobby Lashley, and Mojo Rawley. The other Superstar names are reportedly the first time WWE has put in trademark applications for them.

