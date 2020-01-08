First WWE Backstage of 2020 Sees Increase in Ratings and Viewership

– Showbuzz Daily has the overnight ratings for last night’s episode of WWE Backstage. This week’s show drew a higher viewership over last week at 124,000. The show drew a 0.04 rating in the key persons 18-49 demographic.

That’s up from last week’s 97,000 viewers and a 0.03 rating in the same key demo. This is the fifth highest viewership number for the show to date since its official debut on FS1 on Nov. 5. Last week’s episode was also the last show of 2019. This week’s episode marked the first episode of the year.

Last night’s WWE Backstage episode ranked No. 145 on the Cable Top 150 chart, which was down from last week’s ranking of No. 124. The show featured appearances by Christian and The Miz.