WWE Backstage Rating Dips For New Year’s Eve Episode, Viewership Down

– Predictably, the rating and viewership for Tuesday’s episode of WWE Backstage on New Year’s Eve took a dip from last week. The episode brought in a 0.03 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 97,000 viewers, down 40% and 37% from last week’s 0.05 and 153,000.

While the demo rating was the lowest since the regular timeslot premiere back on November 5th drew a 0.02, that is expected considering most people watching TV were watching college football or New Year’s Eve specials. The viewership, while down from last week’s, was still ahead of the 95,000 from two weeks ago.

WWE Backstage ranked #124 among cable originals for the night per Showbuzz Daily. As mentioned, College Football dominated cable with the Utah vs. Texas bowl game topping out at #1 with a 1.31 demo rating and 5.608 million viewers, followed by the pre-game show (0.85 demo rating/3.471 million). The overall winner for the night was ABC’s primetime New Year’s Eve special with a 2.6 average demo rating and 9.07 million viewers.