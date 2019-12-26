wrestling / News
WWE Backstage on Christmas Eve Brings in Show’s Second Biggest Viewership to Date
December 26, 2019 | Posted by
– Per Showbuzz Daily, this week’s Christmas Eve edition of WWE Backstage pulled a nice surge up in viewership. This week’s show drew 153,000 viewers. That’s up from last week’s viewership of 95,000.
That’s the second highest number for the show to date since its official debut on November 5. The biggest viewership numbers ever for the show were for the Nov. 19 episode with 180,000. That episode featured CM Punk making his debut as a special contributor to the weekly FS1 show.
Tuesday’s WWE Backstage episode drew a 0.05 rating in the persons 18-49 demographic. The show drew the same rating in that key demo last week. It ranked 124 for the Cable Top 150.
