WWE News: Backstage Reaction to Carlito’s Backlash Return, Details on Brian Kendrick’s Involvement

– A new report has details on the reaction backstage in WWE to Carlito’s return at Backlash. The WWE alumnus made his return on Saturday’s PPV during the Bad Bunny vs. Damian Priest match. According to Fightful Select, people in the company were “very happy” with Carlito’s return, noting that the crowd response was “even better than expected.” Several people backstage noted that Carlito had matured a lot since his time in WWE.

The site reports that there have been several pitches over the last couple of years to bring him back in, including some pitches for a full-time run. As of now, his appearance was designed to be a one-off, though that could change.

– The site also shot down a report that Brian Kendrick helped Jamie Noble produce the Bunny vs. Priest match. He was neither listed internally as a producer, nor did he work on the match. That said, Kendrick did help Damian Priest train Bad Bunny for the show. WWE higher-ups were said to be extremely pleased with how the match turned out and noted that the match “paid for itself in publicity.”