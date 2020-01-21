WWE Backstage Reportedly Going On Location Next Week

– It looks like WWE Backstage is taking a trip to the Sunshine State next week for Super Bowl week. PWInsider reports that there was talk backstage at Raw that the January 28th episode will be live from Miami, Florida.

According to the site, the plan is to have the cast of the show including Renee Young, Booker T, Christian and Paige head to Florida for the episode instead of Los Angeles, where it is usually shot. It would be the first episode of Backstage shot outside of its studio.