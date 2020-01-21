wrestling / News
WWE Backstage Reportedly Going On Location Next Week
January 21, 2020 | Posted by
– It looks like WWE Backstage is taking a trip to the Sunshine State next week for Super Bowl week. PWInsider reports that there was talk backstage at Raw that the January 28th episode will be live from Miami, Florida.
According to the site, the plan is to have the cast of the show including Renee Young, Booker T, Christian and Paige head to Florida for the episode instead of Los Angeles, where it is usually shot. It would be the first episode of Backstage shot outside of its studio.
More Trending Stories
- Triple H Sets The Record Straight On Why He Left WCW, Describes His First Meeting with Vince McMahon
- Latest Being the Elite Recap: Kenny Omega Accidentally Hires Marty Jannetty
- Cody on When AEW Knew Dynamite May Be Renewed, People Speculating on AEW’s Success Levels
- Kurt Angle On Trying to Get Bret Hart As His WrestleMania 20 Opponent, Says Brock Lesnar’s WM 19 Shooting Star Press Was His Idea