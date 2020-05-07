wrestling / News
WWE Backstage Viewership Hits Two-Month Low
May 7, 2020 | Posted by
The viewership for this week’s WWE Backstage has been revealed, and it the lowest confirmed mark in seven weeks. PWInsider reports that the episode did 75,000 viewers. That’s the smallest toital audience since the March 3rd episode had 56,000. It’s worth mentioning that we don’t know what last week’s episode did for viewers, so that could have potentially hit a lower point.
As previously noted, the 18 – 49 demo rating is unknown as the show failed to hit the top 150 cable originals for the night in that metric. Next week’s episode will feature CM Punk’s return.
