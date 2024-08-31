– Ahead of today’s WWE Bash in Berlin event, Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque informed Byron Saxton that today’s show is the highest-grossing arena event in WWE history. The announcement was also made during today’s broadcast for the premium live event on Peacock. You can view a video of the announcement on the milestone today.

WWE surpasses the previous record holder, WWE Clash at the Castle, which was held at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland earlier in June. Per WrestleTix, Bash in Berlin has sold 13,364 tickets with about 73 tickets remaining.

You can check out 411’s ongoing live coverage of WWE Bash in Berlin RIGHT HERE.