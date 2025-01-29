WWE News: Bayley & Giulia Pick Up Win On NXT, Je’Von Evans Saves Cedric Alexander From Ethan Page

– Bayley and Giulia were victorious in tag team action over their mutual enemies on this week’s WWE NXT. The two teamed up on Tuesday’s show and defeated Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade in the opening match.

Bayley pinned Jade after a top-rope elbow drop to win her first match on the brand since June of 2020.

– Ethan Page defeated Cedric Alexander in a heated match on Tuesday’s show, and went after him after the match. Page worked over Alexander’s injured hand during the match and moved to target it after the bell, but Je’Von Evans came in to make the save and sent Page to the outside: