WWE News: Bayley Returns On Smackdown, LA Knight Beats Ludwig Kaiser

– Bayley made her return to WWE TV on this week’s Smackdown, coming down to stop Tiffany Stratton from getting involved in the main event. The Smackdown star made her first appearance since losing the WWE Women’s Championship to Nia Jax at SummerSlam, chasing off Stratton after the latter got involved in Jax’s Women’s Championship Street Fight against Michin.

Jax ultimately picked up the win over Michin to retain her title.

– LA Knight held an open challenge for his WWE US Championship on the show, which was answered by Ludwig Kaiser. Despite Kaiser’s best efforts, Knight walked away with his championship reign intact: