WWE News: Cody Rhodes Reveals August Schedule, Thea Hail Says Oba Femi Fears Her

August 9, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Cody Rhodes WWE Smackdown 5-10-24 Image Credit: WWE

– Cody Rhodes has revealed his schedule for the month of August. The Undisputed WWE Champion posted to Twitter to share his schedule for the month as you can see below:

– Thea Hail riffed on a joke by a fan to claim Oba Femi fears her. Hail posted to Twitter to hype next week’s NXT, retweeting NXT’s graphics for next week’s show. When the fan joked that she was going to challenge Femi, Hail shared a pic of the both of them in the ring from a live event as you can see below:

