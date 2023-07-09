WWE Congratulates Logan Paul on Engagement to Nina Agdal

– WWE.com covered Logan Paul’s recent engagement to Nina Agdal. You can check it out below:

Logan Paul announces engagement to Nina Agdal

Logan Paul had the whole world talking once again when he announced his engagement to Nina Agdal this Sunday morning.

The Social Media Megastar posted the news to Instagram and shared photos of his proposal to the Danish model.

Paul returns to Raw this Monday night for a face-to-face with his newest rival Ricochet as a newly-engaged man.

Congratulations to the happy couple!