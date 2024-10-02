WWE’s Contract With San Antonio For Royal Rumble 2023 Featured Period Of Exclusivity

A new report has revealed that WWE’s contract with San Antonio to host the 2023 Royal Rumble featured an exclusivity period. Brendan Thurston of Wrestlenomics reported that he has received a copy of the contract between WWE and the city over use of the Alamodome for the Royal Rumble.

The contract includes the following clause, which prohibits the facility being used for pro wrestling for 90 days after the event:

“Licensor/Lessor shall not lease the facility for use by or in connection with any professional wrestling performance, competition, exhibition or event (collectively a “Wrestling Event”) which would occur during the period which (1) begins ninety (90) days prior to the starting date of Licensee’s/Lessee’s Wrestling Event at the facility and (Il) ends sixty (60) days after the ending date of Licensee’s/Lessee’s Wrestling Event at the facility (the “Exclusivity Period”).”

WWE had initially filed a complaint against the Texas Attorney General seeking to prevent the release of the contract, arguing that it would hurt their San Antonio’s ability to compete for similar events. WWE pulled the lawsuit last month.