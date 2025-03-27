wrestling / News
WWE News: Corey Graves Narrates MLB Video Package, CM Punk Clip From Stephanie’s Places, Full WrestleMania 34 Match
– Corey Graves served as narrator for the Pittsburgh Pirates’ opening day video package. The Pirates shared the video on Wednesday and you can check it out below:
– WWE posted the following clip from the premiere of Stephanie’s Places, which debuted on ESPN+ on Wednesday. The clip is described as follows:
CM Punk shows off his Bret Hart-inspired gear from his match with Drew McIntyre at SummerSlam 2024.
– Finally, the company released the full Ronda Rousey & Kurt Angle vs. Triple H & Stephanie McMahon match from WrestleMania 34:
