WWE News: Corey Graves Narrates MLB Video Package, CM Punk Clip From Stephanie’s Places, Full WrestleMania 34 Match

March 27, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Corey Graves served as narrator for the Pittsburgh Pirates’ opening day video package. The Pirates shared the video on Wednesday and you can check it out below:

– WWE posted the following clip from the premiere of Stephanie’s Places, which debuted on ESPN+ on Wednesday. The clip is described as follows:

CM Punk shows off his Bret Hart-inspired gear from his match with Drew McIntyre at SummerSlam 2024.

– Finally, the company released the full Ronda Rousey & Kurt Angle vs. Triple H & Stephanie McMahon match from WrestleMania 34:

