WWE Creative Alum Says There Was a Pitch For Ivar To Get ‘Vikings Only’ Website

A former member of the WWE writing team has revealed that there was a pitch to make a “Vikings Only” page for Ivar. Chris Dunn, who worked as a writer and producer for WWE from August of 2016 to July of 2021, recently appeared on the Public Enemies Podcast and during the coversation he recalled a pitch that was during 2020 to give Ivar — then portrayed as somewhat of a ladies man during the Viking Raiders’ feud with the Street Profits — a dating site page for “Vikings Only,” similar to the Farmers Only concept.

“I was doing all the off-sites with the Profits and the Viking Raiders,” Dunn said (per Fightful. “I became really close with those guys. That’s also too, trying to take an idea that’s not great and turn it into something. The original concepts for that [were] not great. But it worked out really well.”

He continued, “When we kind of accidentally made Ivar a ladies man character, we wanted to have him talk and eventually open a website that would be ‘Vikings Only’, like Farmers Only. I think we changed it because of OnlyFans, like to [prevent] people getting confused, to ‘Vikings Mingle’. We literally had it in the script for seven to eight weeks, and because of how crazy the pandemic stuff was, things kept on changing on the fly all the time.”