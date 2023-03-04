wrestling / News

WWE News: Dark Match Before Smackdown, Ahmed Johnson Set For ISPW Show

March 3, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Smackdown Brawling Brutes Image Credit: WWE

– WWE held a dark match before tonight’s episode of Smackdown. PWInsider reports that The Brawling Brutes beat Hit Row in a match before the taping went on the air.

– ISPW has announced that Ahmed Johnson will making a rare appearance at their show in Washington, New Jersey on March 11th. The former WWE Intercontinental Champion will be signing at the event and taking photos:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Ahmed Johnson, WWE Smackdown, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading