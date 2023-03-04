wrestling / News
WWE News: Dark Match Before Smackdown, Ahmed Johnson Set For ISPW Show
– WWE held a dark match before tonight’s episode of Smackdown. PWInsider reports that The Brawling Brutes beat Hit Row in a match before the taping went on the air.
– ISPW has announced that Ahmed Johnson will making a rare appearance at their show in Washington, New Jersey on March 11th. The former WWE Intercontinental Champion will be signing at the event and taking photos:
BREAKING: AHMED JOHNSON will make a SUPER RARE appearance at ISPW’s live event at Westwood Regional High School in Township of Washington, NJ on Saturday, March 11th with @damage365Radio ! He will be signing autographs and taking photos. Tickets: [email protected] pic.twitter.com/nhmBCDHpDq
— ISPW Wrestling (@ISPWWrestling) February 22, 2023