WWE Reportedly Discontinuing Blu-Ray & DVDs In US & Canada Next Year

WWE is reportedly going all-digital with home video in the US and Canada starting next year as they discontinue DVDs & Blu-Rays. Wrestling DVD Network reports that WWE is no longer going to be offering physical home video product starting in 2022.

Australia will also no longer see physical releases as WWE produced DVDs for the Australian market in the US, and like Canada the strategy for Australian home media closely aligned with the US. The Australian licensee for WWE will not be taking up DVDs.

The UK will continue to get new titles on physical media at least through March of 2022. For the US, Canada and Australia, Survivor Series 2021 will be the final release, arriving on December 28th in US/Canada and March in Australia.