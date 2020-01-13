wrestling / News
WWE News: John Cena, Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch On Green Carpet, The Rock Narrates LSU Video
January 13, 2020
– WWE superstars Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins showed up to the Dolittle premiere to support John Cena.
– Cena also tweeted this response to kid who put together a Cena portrait using Rubiks cubes.
This is the embodiment of #NeverGiveUp.
Benjamin demonstrates courage, perseverance, vulnerability, tremendous strength… and he’s an ARTIST! I admire you, your work, and your outlook.https://t.co/HtChYVAj32
— John Cena (@JohnCena) December 29, 2019
– Byron Saxton takes in a college football game.
– The Rock narrates the following video package for the LSU Tigers ahead of their National Championship game.
I Remember Rock Bottom
That’s Why I Know Where I’m Going… So Let’s GEAUX pic.twitter.com/qkBpXpp15q
— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) January 13, 2020
