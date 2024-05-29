wrestling / News
WWE News: Drew McIntyre On Getting Cats, Matt Camp’s Latest Podcast Episode
– Drew McIntyre recently spoke about about his appreciation of cats in a new TikTok video. McIntyre answered a question about becoming a cat lover in a new TikTok video, talking about how he was highly allergic as a child but agreed to accept his partner Chaz’s cat when she moved in and found out he wasn’t allergic anymore.
McIntyre also talks about what he likes about cats and how they now have four felines, as you can see in the below video:
@dmcintyrewwe Replying to @Dmhunk Answering a more pawsitive question today on cats and with my mate Chaz here Keep them coming using #DrewAndA ♬ original sound – Drew McIntyre
– The full episode of Matt Camp’s latest Wrestling Matt Show is online, with him talking about his time working for WWE under different production heads:
