WWE News: DX Celebrates 25th Anniversary On Raw, Dexter Lumis Crashes Miz’s Birthday Party

– D-Generation X celebrated 25 years as a stable on this week’s season premiere of WWE Raw. The group appeared in an opening segment and then had the main event slot, during which Sean Waltman gave a shoutout to Chyna and did their trademark sequences:

– Dexter Lumis showed up uninvited to The Miz’s birthday party on tonight’s show and caused Miz to accidentally push Maryse into the birthday cake. Road Dogg later told Miz he has a match against Lumis next week and if Lumis Lumis wins, he gets a WWE contract: