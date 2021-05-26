WWE News: Ember Moon & Shotzi Blackheart Beat Raquel Gonzalez & Dakota Kai On NXT, Legado del Fantasma Confront Bronson Reed

– Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart defeated Raquel Gonzalez & Dakota Kai on NXT, but they paid the price afterward. Moon and Blackheart defeated Kai and Gonzalez on Tuesday’s show, only to have Gonzalez attack Shotzi and brutalize her on the outside while Moon watched. You can see a clip from the match below:

– Legado del Fantasma came out to interrupt Bronson Reed’s first promo as NXT North American Champion on the show and went to attack him, with Santos Esobar saying that he would be taking the North American Championship from Reed. MSK came out to back Reed up and they ran the heel stable off: