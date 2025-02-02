WWE EVOLVE Coming in March to Tubi

WWE has announced that a new series, WWE EVOLVE, will premiere on March 5 on the Tubi streaming service. It will feature wrestlers attempting to make it to NXT, RAW and Smackdown. New episodes will debut every Wednesday at 8 PM ET.

EVOLVE is a promotion that used to be owned by Gabe Sapolsky. Sapolsky currently works for WWE and the company owns his former promotion.

PWInsider notes that the first taping will likely be on February 7.