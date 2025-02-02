wrestling / News
WWE EVOLVE Coming in March to Tubi
February 1, 2025 | Posted by
WWE has announced that a new series, WWE EVOLVE, will premiere on March 5 on the Tubi streaming service. It will feature wrestlers attempting to make it to NXT, RAW and Smackdown. New episodes will debut every Wednesday at 8 PM ET.
EVOLVE is a promotion that used to be owned by Gabe Sapolsky. Sapolsky currently works for WWE and the company owns his former promotion.
PWInsider notes that the first taping will likely be on February 7.
More Trending Stories
- More Details On TNA Wrestling Allegedly Offering Lower Deals To Wrestlers on Roster
- Another Major Superstar Rumored for Return at WWE Royal Rumble 2025 (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- Roman Reigns Reveals They Sometimes Couldn’t Find Jon Moxley During The Shield Days
- Backstagae Update on Possible Names & Surprise Entrants for WWE Royal Rumble