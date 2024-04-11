WWE EVP Of Talent Relations Exits Company

WWE’s EVP of Talent Relations has been released, according to new reports. PWInsider and Fightful Select have confirmed an initial report by Aaron Varble of SEScoops that Dan Ventrelle was released today. Ventrelle jkoined WWE several years back and PWInsider notes that he was considered internally to be a “Nick Khan/Paul Levesque guy.”

PWINsider notes that there may have been additional exits from that department as well. Nick Khan sent a memo to employees about the exit, which reads: