wrestling / News
WWE EVP Of Talent Relations Exits Company
WWE’s EVP of Talent Relations has been released, according to new reports. PWInsider and Fightful Select have confirmed an initial report by Aaron Varble of SEScoops that Dan Ventrelle was released today. Ventrelle jkoined WWE several years back and PWInsider notes that he was considered internally to be a “Nick Khan/Paul Levesque guy.”
PWINsider notes that there may have been additional exits from that department as well. Nick Khan sent a memo to employees about the exit, which reads:
“WWE has begun the process of reorganizing its Talent Relations group. Moving forward, Chris Legentil, in addition to his role in Comms, will help us in leading this new group. Matt Altman, in addition to his role in Marketing, will be working closely with Chris to help in this endeavor.
Talent Development and Recruiting will now report into Shawn Michaels.
All of Talent, which includes Talent Relations, Development and Recruiting, will continue to ultimately report into Paul Levesque.
As of today, Dan Ventrelle will be moving on from WWE. We thank Dan for his tremendous contributions.”
More Trending Stories
- Details On Backstage Reaction To AEW All In Footage, Young Bucks Were Fine With Their Promo
- Jake Roberts Thinks Shawn Michaels Is The Right Fit To Oversee WWE NXT
- Sabu Explains Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame No-Show, Says He Changed His Mind
- Multiple Teases For Returning Character on Last Night’s WWE RAW (Possible Spoilers)