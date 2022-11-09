– While speaking to Give Me Sport, wrestling insider WrestleVotes is reporting that WWE Chief Creative Officer Triple is planning to revive King of the Ring as its own standalone event in 2023. Additionally, the plan would involve having the whole tournament in one night, similar to old-school King of the Ring tournaments in the 1980s.

WrestleVotes said on the plan for the King of the Ring event revival, “There’s a very good chance that King of the Ring is back, and likely back in the format that had happened in the late 80s. The idea is that every single match will happen that night.”

The early King of the Ring pay-per-view events in the 1990s featured quarterfinals, semifinals, and finals of the tournament, while the qualifying matches took place on television. Later on, they switched to having just the semifinals and final matchups.

Also in 2021, WWE held the first Queen’s Crown tournament for the women’s division, which was held concurrently with the 2021 King of the Ring tournament. The finals of both tournaments were held at WWE Crown Jewel 2021 in Saudi Arabia.

WrestleVotes continued, “In the 90s, a lot of the matches happened on Superstars and Raw, with the semi-finals and finals on pay-per-view. If it’s going to come back on pay-per-view, which I would say is probably going to happen, you’re going to have a full-on one-night tournament.”

As previously reported, it was rumored that WWE is considering dropping some of the gimmick-themed pay-per-view events from its schedule next year, along with bringing back the King of the Ring tournament. It’s rumored that the King of the Ring show would also feature the Queen’s Crown tournament.