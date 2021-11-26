wrestling / News
WWE News: Fan Vote Being Held For Men’s WarGames Advantage Competitors, Rumble Books Moved Up
– WWE is using a fan vote to determine who will compete in the match for advantage in the men’s WarGames match at NXT: WarGames. The company is holding the vote here and asking who should compete for each team.
Men’s WarGames will see Tommaso Ciampa, Pete Dunne, Johnny Gargano, and LA Knight take on Bron Breakker, Carmelo Hayes, Tony D’Angelo, and Grayson Waller on December 5th.
– WWE and their publishing partners have moved up the release date of all books related to the upcoming animated film Rumble following the announcement today that the film will arrive on Paramount+ on December 15th. The books will release on December 28th and are as follows:
Monster Matchup! – In a world where monsters are real and monster wrestling is a popular sport, these heavy hitters will do whatever it takes to be champions. Learn more about your favorite wrestlers in this 8×8 storybook! All your favorite characters are here! There’s underdog Rayburn Jr., larger-than-life Tentacular, gargantuan King Gorge, the pile-driving powerhouse Axehammer, and many more amazing monsters to meet!
Rumble Movie Novelization – Imagine a world where monsters are real and monster wrestling is a popular sport! Can sixteen-year-old Winne Coyle coach an inexperienced, out-of-shape monster, and turn him into a champion? Rumble fans everywhere will love spending more time with their favorite monsters in this hilarious and feel-good novel which includes eight pages of full-color stills from the movie.
Back in the Ring – After growing up in his father’s shadow, Rayburn Jr. has tried to live his life out of the spotlight. But sometimes, the world needs a champion, and with his trainer, Winnie, by his side, the time has come for Rayburn Jr. to shine.
The World of Monster Wrestling – This book chronicles some of Rayburn Jr.’s most memorable fights from the film. Kids can use the paper monsters to reenact their favorite wrestling scenes. Punch-out interlocking cardstock pieces form a wrestling ring to add to the interactive fun! The paper monsters come with cardstock stands so they can stand upright and be displayed when kids aren’t playing with them!
