WWE News: Fan Vote Being Held For Men’s WarGames Advantage Competitors, Rumble Books Moved Up

– WWE is using a fan vote to determine who will compete in the match for advantage in the men’s WarGames match at NXT: WarGames. The company is holding the vote here and asking who should compete for each team.

Men’s WarGames will see Tommaso Ciampa, Pete Dunne, Johnny Gargano, and LA Knight take on Bron Breakker, Carmelo Hayes, Tony D’Angelo, and Grayson Waller on December 5th.

– WWE and their publishing partners have moved up the release date of all books related to the upcoming animated film Rumble following the announcement today that the film will arrive on Paramount+ on December 15th. The books will release on December 28th and are as follows: