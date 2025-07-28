WWE and Fanatics Set to Take Over American Dream Mall in New Jersey This Weekend

Fanatics has announced that they will be taking over the American Drema Mall with WWE in New Jersey this weekend. The event is part of Summerslam weekend, which happens on August 2-3 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford. Fanatics and WWE will be at the mall on August 1 from 12-6 PM and August 2-3 from 9 AM to 4 PM. It includes the following:

WWE Superstar Photo & Autograph Experience: “Photo Ops and Autographs with WWE’s biggest names are on sale now and going fast! Check out who’s appearing at The Rink and grab your tickets before they’re gone. Want to make it official? Beckett Authentication will also be onsite in Court G just outside The Rink during event hours to professionally authenticate your items.”

The Ultimate WWE Card-Breaking Experience: “Get ready for live breaks, epic reveals, and nonstop entertainment at the Fanatics Live Stage on Friday, August 1 – located in Court A.”

Shop the WWE Superstore: “Explore a wide collection of SummerSlam gear and exclusive merchandise at the WWE Superstore located on Level 2 with extended hours beginning Aug 1-2 from 11AM-10PM and Aug 3 from 11AM – 7PM. Note: The WWE Superstore will open daily beginning at 10:30AM exclusively for Chase Freedom customers.”

WWE Memorabilia Showcase: “Directly next to the Superstore, don’t miss the WWE Memorabilia Showcase featuring a one-of-a-kind collection of authentic, autographed memorabilia! From autographed photos, turnbuckles, and replica title belts to Jey Uso’s signature sunglasses and Stone Cold Steve Austin’s iconic vests, there’s something special for every WWE collector. You’ll also find exclusive autographed items, like the 2025 SummerSlam Under Wraps Mini Helmets and more. Whether you’re looking to represent your favorite Superstar or add a unique piece to your collection, this is your chance to take home a true keepsake!”

Spin to Win: “Be sure to visit Court A to participate in the Fanatics Casino ‘Spin to Win’ wheel, for your chance to win WWE collectibles and FanCash, redeemable at the WWE Superstore during SummerSlam Takeover & via the Fanatics App.”