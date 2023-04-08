WWE Files For New Trademark For Upcoming Show

Fightful reports that on April 5, WWE filed to trademark the term ‘WWE Superstars of Tomorrow’, and the filing notes it will be for a new show.

Mark For: WWE SUPERSTARS OF TOMORROW trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, a show about professional wrestling; entertainment services, namely, the production and exhibition of professional wrestling events rendered through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing wrestling news and information through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information.