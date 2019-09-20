WWE Files Trademark For New TV Show ‘The Bump’, Also Trademarks Wrestler Names

PWInsider reports that WWE has filed to trademark a show title called “WWE’s The Bump” on September 16. It’s for goods and services, specifically “a show about professional wrestling; the production and exhibition of professional wrestling events rendered live and through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing wrestling news and information through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing information in the fields of professional wrestling through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing a website in the field of professional wrestling.”

They also filed to trademark Isaiah “Swerve” Scott, Riddick Moss, Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel.