wrestling / News
WWE Files Trademark For New TV Show ‘The Bump’, Also Trademarks Wrestler Names
PWInsider reports that WWE has filed to trademark a show title called “WWE’s The Bump” on September 16. It’s for goods and services, specifically “a show about professional wrestling; the production and exhibition of professional wrestling events rendered live and through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing wrestling news and information through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing information in the fields of professional wrestling through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing a website in the field of professional wrestling.”
They also filed to trademark Isaiah “Swerve” Scott, Riddick Moss, Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel.
More Trending Stories
- Kenny Omega on AEW vs. NXT on Wednesday Nights, Says AEW Will Show ‘Real Stars’ and Not ‘Developmental Talent’
- AEW and TNT Reveal All Elite Wrestling: Dynamite, New Poster and Preview Released
- Konnan Clarifies Rumors About Allegedly Telling Talent They Have To Sign With AAA To Join AEW
- Eric Bischoff on nWo Sting’s Influence on Crow Sting Storyline, How Pre-Planned Crow Sting Was