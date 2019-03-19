WWE Files Trademark For Triple H’s ‘Skull King’ Nickname

– WWE has filed a new Triple H-related trademark. Fightful reports that the company filed a trademark application for “Skull King” on March 6th and then further filed a follow-up on March 14th.

The March 6th filing is for merchandise purposes, while the March 14th filing is for “wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer” through TV, radio, online services and the like, as well as the usual things that go along with that. The term is, of course, the nickname being used for The Game and relates to the gear he’s worn to the ring in recent years including (assumedly) his match with Batista at WrestleMania 35.