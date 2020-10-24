wrestling / News
WWE Files Trademarks for New Ring Names for Developmental Talents
– PWInsider reports that WWE filed for the following name trademarks on October 20:
* Akeem Young
* Ivy Nile
* Xyon Quinn
* Tony Modra
* Odyssey Jones
Quinn is the current ring name being used on social media for WWE developmental talent Daniel Vidot. The report notes that Odyssey Jones will be the ring name for Omari Palmer. Akeem Young is the name being used for Sidney Bateman.
The filings were for Goods & Services with the United States Patent & Trademark Office with the following description:
“Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.”
