WWE Files Trademarks for New Ring Names for Developmental Talents

– PWInsider reports that WWE filed for the following name trademarks on October 20:

* Akeem Young

* Ivy Nile

* Xyon Quinn

* Tony Modra

* Odyssey Jones

Quinn is the current ring name being used on social media for WWE developmental talent Daniel Vidot. The report notes that Odyssey Jones will be the ring name for Omari Palmer. Akeem Young is the name being used for Sidney Bateman.

The filings were for Goods & Services with the United States Patent & Trademark Office with the following description: