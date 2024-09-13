Note On WWE’s Goal For NXT Debut on the CW Next Month

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that WWE has a specific goal in mind when it comes to the amount of viewers they get for NXT’s debut on the CW next month. According to the report, the goal is to get to a million viewers for the October 1 episode in Chicago. This is why the company is loading up the card and including main roster stars.

So far, the company is advertising CM Punk, The Miz, Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair. Meanwhile, there are two title matches (Giulia vs. Roxanne Perez for the NXT Women’s and Ethan Page vs. Trick Williams for the NXT), as well as Wes Lee vs. Zachary Wentz in a street fight.