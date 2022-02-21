wrestling / News

WWE News: WWE Hall of Fame Tickets on Sale Tomorrow, Rob Conway at WWE Performance Center

February 21, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Hall of Fame 2021

– Tickets go on sale for the WWE Hall of Fame tomorrow, as well as the Smackdown before WrestleMania. Tickets go on sale Tuesday morning at Ticketmaster for the shows, which will take place at the American Airlines Center in Dallas.

PWInsider reports that Rob Conway, who has been a guest coach in the past for WWE, was at the Performance Center last week as a coach and trainer.

