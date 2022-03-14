WWE Has Reportedly Signed Rok-C To A Deal

There was some confusion last month when Booker T had given the impression that Rok-C had signed with WWE, but he later said that he misspoke. Now he was proven right, as PWInsider reports that WWE has officially signed the former ROH Women’s Champion to their NXT brand.

Rok-C is only twenty and was signed to ROH to be their women’s champion, but when the company went on hiatus, she was let go. She didn’t wrestle much after that, with an appearance in MLW and then losing the ROH title to Deonna Purrazzo at an Impact Wrestling TV taping. She had been spotted at several NXT tapings.