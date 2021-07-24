wrestling / News

WWE Holding New Year’s Day PPV in Atlanta

July 23, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE is coming to Atlanta for New Year’s Day, announcing a PPV in the city during tonight’s Smackdown. NBA star Trae Young appeared on video after Bianca Belair’s win over Carmella on Smackdown to announce that the company will hold a PPV event in the city on January 1st, 2022.

That event will make for a rare Saturday PPV for WWE. We don’t know the name of the event yet; WWE held a New Year’s Revolution show from 2005 to 2007, though these were not events that took place on New Year’s Day itself.

