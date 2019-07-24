WWE Hypes Beth Phoenix’s Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame Induction This Weekend

– Beth Phoenix has is set to join the George Tragos/Lou Thesz Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame class this weekend, and WWE hyped the event on Wednesday. WWE.com posted an article promoting the event, which takes place on Saturday in Waterloo, Iowa. Phoenix will be inducted alongside Bruno Sammartino (Posthumous Inductee), Thunderbolt Patterson (Lou Thesz World Heavyweight Championship Award) Sgt. Slaughter (Frank Gotch Award), Brian Shields (Jim Melby Award), and UFC’s Daniel Cormier (George Tragos Award).

Phoenix’s induction was first announced by the Hall in December.

WWE.com’s announcement reads: