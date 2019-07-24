wrestling / News
WWE Hypes Beth Phoenix’s Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame Induction This Weekend
– Beth Phoenix has is set to join the George Tragos/Lou Thesz Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame class this weekend, and WWE hyped the event on Wednesday. WWE.com posted an article promoting the event, which takes place on Saturday in Waterloo, Iowa. Phoenix will be inducted alongside Bruno Sammartino (Posthumous Inductee), Thunderbolt Patterson (Lou Thesz World Heavyweight Championship Award) Sgt. Slaughter (Frank Gotch Award), Brian Shields (Jim Melby Award), and UFC’s Daniel Cormier (George Tragos Award).
Phoenix’s induction was first announced by the Hall in December.
WWE.com’s announcement reads:
Congratulations are in order for Beth Phoenix!
Phoenix, already a member of the WWE Hall of Fame, will be inducted into the George Tragos/Lou Thesz Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame in The National Wrestling Hall of Fame Dan Gable Museum this weekend.
Beth is a part of a star-studded class that also includes fellow WWE Hall of Famers Bruno Sammartino and Sgt. Slaughter, as well as UFC Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier.
WWE.com congratulates Phoenix on this incredible distinction.
