WWE News: Identity of Franky Monet’s NXT Opponent, Battery Vignettes Hit 51%

June 22, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Elektra Lopez WWE NXT

– Franky Monet got her second win on WWE NXT this week, and her opponent from the match has been revealed. Monet defeated Elektra Lopez on tonight’s show, bringing her record to 2-0 on the brand.

Lopez is Karissa Rivera, the daughter of former WWE enhancement talent Steve King. She signed with the company back in February and was part of the same class that included Monet as well as LA Knight, Bronson Rechsteiner, Gigi Dolin, and others.

– WWE continued the charging battery vignettes on NXT this week. The battery continued to charge and is now at 51%:

