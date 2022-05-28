wrestling / News

WWE Gives Injury Update On Randy Orton

May 27, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Randy Orton RAW WWE Image Credit: WWE

WWE gave an update on Randy Orton’s status after the attack by the Bloodline on last week’s episode of WWE Smackdown. After Orton was attacked on last week’s show following the Usos’ unification of the Tag Team Championships, Riddle revealed on Raw that Orton was out of action.

WWE provided a new update on Friday, which read:

“Randy Orton is currently undergoing consultations with neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to determine the extent of his injury and to recommend course of treatment.”

