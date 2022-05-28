wrestling / News
WWE Gives Injury Update On Randy Orton
WWE gave an update on Randy Orton’s status after the attack by the Bloodline on last week’s episode of WWE Smackdown. After Orton was attacked on last week’s show following the Usos’ unification of the Tag Team Championships, Riddle revealed on Raw that Orton was out of action.
WWE provided a new update on Friday, which read:
“Randy Orton is currently undergoing consultations with neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to determine the extent of his injury and to recommend course of treatment.”
