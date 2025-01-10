UPDATED: WWE Reportedly Interested in Malakai Black, Note On When Black Is Expected To Be Done With AEW

UPDATE: PWInsider reports that Malakai Black is expected to be a free agent sometime after February or March. While he is still technically done with the company, he is also under contract until then.

Original: It was previously reported that Malakai Black is believed to be finishing up with AEW and isn’t expected to return to television. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that there has been and still is interest in Black from WWE whenever his contract with AEW expires. It was noted that WWE has been interested in reacquiring Black for some time, but there has now been talk in WWE creative about him.

Black hasn’t wrestled for AEW since Full Gear, where he competed for the tag team titles in a losing effort. Both Buddy Matthews and Brody King have been appearing on their own (although they are still announced as ‘honoring the House of Black’) and Julia Hart hasn’t mentioned the faction since her return.