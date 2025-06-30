WWE Reportedly Interested In Trish Stratus For Evolution

WWE is reportedly interested in having Trish Stratus appear at WWE Evolution next month. Fightful Select reports that according to sources in the company, they have expressed interest in having the WWE Hall of Famer appear and compete on the July 13th show.

Specific details on Stratus’ potential opponent and the like are not yet confirmed, and the sources noted that nothing was locked in as of the weekend but there are potential creative options for the coming week if she does end up doing the show. Stratus appeared at the original WWE Evolution in 2018, teaming with Lita to defeat Mickie James and Alicia Fox.

Liv Morgan’s injury to her shoulder has caused some shuffling of the card, as has been previously noted. The show will air live on Peacock and WWE Network.