WWE Issues Statement in Response to Rumors of People Being Told Not to Wear Masks at Raw

– It was reported yesterday that a group of non-WWE employees were allowed to attend yesterday’s TV tapings. This had outlets reporting that fans were allowed to be in attendance for last night’s Raw for the first time since March. Later on, it was reported by F4WOnline.com that people at last night’s Raw TV taping were told not to wear masks and if they wanted to wear a mask not to come. PWInsider later asked WWE for a comment on the rumors, and WWE issued a response (via PWInsider), citing that the non-WWE employees at the Raw taping were only “a select number of friends and family.”

Per the response, it’s being claimed that face masks were not required at the taping due to “medical screenings” prior to entering the closed set and social distancing guidelines at the Performance Center. You can read WWE’s response below:

Fans have not been in attendance at WWE events since March 13. Yesterday, a select number of friends and family were permitted to attend WWE’s TV production. ‘ These individuals were required to participate in medical screenings prior to entering the closed set at our training facility, and were kept apart from in-ring performers and production personnel. Attendance was below 20% capacity and social distancing guidelines were adhered to with at least six feet between parties, thus face masks were not required.

As noted, WWE cancelled today’s TV tapings after a WWE developmental talent tested positive for the coronavirus. The talent was last onsite at the WWE Performance Center on Tuesday, June 9. As a result, Superstars and staff are undergoing COVID-19 tests, including a nose swab test, today before tapings can resume tomorrow (June 17).