WWE Issues Storyline Update on Jade Cargill After Parking Lot Attack on Smackdown

As previously reported, Jade Cargill was attacked on last night’s episode of WWE Smackdown and ended up taken from the venue in an ambulance. WWE has now shared a storyline update on her condition.

It was noted that Cargill suffered deep lumbar paraspinal muscle contusions, a bruised kidney, a sprained MCL in her right knee, a tibial plateau bone bruise of her right knee and facial lacerations. There’s no word on when she will be back on WWE TV.