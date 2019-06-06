WWE News: Jinder Mahal Wins 24/7 Title on Airport Tarmac, Shayna Baszler Vlog Covers Journey to TakeOver XXV, Playlist Showcases Every Kofi Kingston vs. Dolph Ziggler Match

– Former WWE World champion Jinder Mahal made good on his promise to win back the 24/7 title. He caught former champion R-Truth by surprise on the airport tarmac in order to pin R-Truth to win the title as Superstars were traveling to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia for Super ShowDown. You can check out the clip of Jinder Mahal pinning R-Truth on the tarmac to win the belt in the player below.

– The WWE Performance Center released a new vlog featuring NXT women’s champion Shayna Baszler who opens up on her journey to NXT ahead of her win over last Saturday’s NXT TakeOver: XXV event. You can check out that video below.

– A new WWE Playlist video is out that showcases every Kofi Kingston vs. Dolph Ziggler match. You can check out that full video in the player below.