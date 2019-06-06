wrestling / News

WWE News: Jinder Mahal Wins 24/7 Title on Airport Tarmac, Shayna Baszler Vlog Covers Journey to TakeOver XXV, Playlist Showcases Every Kofi Kingston vs. Dolph Ziggler Match

June 6, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
India Jinder Mahal WWE Smackdown 101717

– Former WWE World champion Jinder Mahal made good on his promise to win back the 24/7 title. He caught former champion R-Truth by surprise on the airport tarmac in order to pin R-Truth to win the title as Superstars were traveling to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia for Super ShowDown. You can check out the clip of Jinder Mahal pinning R-Truth on the tarmac to win the belt in the player below.

– The WWE Performance Center released a new vlog featuring NXT women’s champion Shayna Baszler who opens up on her journey to NXT ahead of her win over last Saturday’s NXT TakeOver: XXV event. You can check out that video below.

– A new WWE Playlist video is out that showcases every Kofi Kingston vs. Dolph Ziggler match. You can check out that full video in the player below.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

24/7 Championship, Jinder Mahal, Shayna Baszler, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading