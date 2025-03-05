wrestling / News
WWE News: Kelly Kincaid Returns On NXT, Lillian Garcia Handles Ring Announcing Duties
– Kelly Kincaid made her return to NXT TV this week. The NXT backstage interviewer appeared on Tuesday’s show to interview Tony D’Angelo before his match with Shawn Spears.
Kincaid gave birth back in in September.
"There's only one family in NXT, The D'Angelo Family."@TonyDangeloWWE is ready for tonight's main event. 👊#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/qqpZ51uuwi
— WWE (@WWE) March 5, 2025
– Lilian Garcia took over ring announcing duties for the night, filling in for Mike Rome. Garcia made her debut on the brand for the show, announcing the night’s matches.
No word as to why she replaced Rome. Garcia is currently the ring announcer for WWE Smackdown.
Lo de Lilian García anunciando por primera vez en NXT no me lo esperaba para nada. Y encima, anunciando a DOÑA @ImChelseaGreen 🗽 #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/1S1pLDuBap
— LuigiWrestling (@LuigiWrestling) March 5, 2025
